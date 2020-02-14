|
|
Mercer, Ron Allon
1955 - 2020
Ron Allon Mercer, age 64, passed away on December 17, 2019 in Upper Arlington, Ohio. He was born on December 11, 1955 in Columbus, Ohio. Ron is preceded in death by his mother Gloria Morton Mercer. He is survived by his father, Cork (Marge) Mercer; brother, Kyle Robert (Kristen) Mercer; nieces, Alexandria Mercer, Korey Mercer, and Wesley (Lansing) Yarborough; great-nephew, Cole Yarborough; and cousins, Jill Heath and Bruce Heath. Ron went to Upper Arlington High School and The Ohio State University. He was a Phi Delta Theta at Ohio State and majored in business administration. Ron will be missed by his larger than life personality but we have comfort that he is finally at peace. Calling hours will be from 4-7PM on Friday, April 24, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Upper Arlington, Ohio 43221. On Saturday, April 25 the family will be laying him to rest at Mansfield Memorial Park next to his beloved mother. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 16, 2020