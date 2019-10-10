|
Riggs, Ron
1949 - 2019
Ron Riggs, age 70, of Johnstown, passed away at his residence surrounded by his loving family on October 9, 2019. He was born on February 19, 1949 to the late Orville and Helen Marie (Yates) Riggs in Columbus, OH. Ron served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, was a truck driver, classic car builder and a biker dude. Ron is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Sondra (Mazzola) Riggs; children, Ronanda (Elmer) Graves and Janet Riggs; grandchildren, Mariah, Kirsten, Brittany, Jacob, Spencer and Tawny; great grandchildren, Salem, Aurora, Graesin and Gabby, brothers Dan (Betty) Riggs and Tim (Debbie) Riggs; in-laws, Larry (Diane) Mazzola, Mike Oliver, Tony Mazzola, Linda (Wayne) Krystek; many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by sister JoAnn Smith and brothers Tom and Ricky Riggs. Friends may call at Newcomer Funeral Home, NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus, OH on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 4-8pm. Funeral service on Wednesday at 11am at the funeral home with Pastor Sam McCoy officiating. Entombment to follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Lockbourne, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Honor Flight Inc., Box L-4016, Columbus, OH 43260. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019