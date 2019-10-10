Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ron Riggs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ron Riggs


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ron Riggs Obituary
Riggs, Ron
1949 - 2019
Ron Riggs, age 70, of Johnstown, passed away at his residence surrounded by his loving family on October 9, 2019. He was born on February 19, 1949 to the late Orville and Helen Marie (Yates) Riggs in Columbus, OH. Ron served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, was a truck driver, classic car builder and a biker dude. Ron is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Sondra (Mazzola) Riggs; children, Ronanda (Elmer) Graves and Janet Riggs; grandchildren, Mariah, Kirsten, Brittany, Jacob, Spencer and Tawny; great grandchildren, Salem, Aurora, Graesin and Gabby, brothers Dan (Betty) Riggs and Tim (Debbie) Riggs; in-laws, Larry (Diane) Mazzola, Mike Oliver, Tony Mazzola, Linda (Wayne) Krystek; many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by sister JoAnn Smith and brothers Tom and Ricky Riggs. Friends may call at Newcomer Funeral Home, NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus, OH on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 4-8pm. Funeral service on Wednesday at 11am at the funeral home with Pastor Sam McCoy officiating. Entombment to follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Lockbourne, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Honor Flight Inc., Box L-4016, Columbus, OH 43260. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ron's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now