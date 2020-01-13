Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ron Slone


1953 - 2020
Ron Slone Obituary
Slone, Ron
Ron Slone, age 66, passed away due to complications from colon cancer on January 11, 2020. He was born on February 14, 1953 in Huntington, West Virginia to the late Mary and Darrell Slone. Ron was a 1971 graduate of West Jefferson High School. He attended Muskingham College and Franklin University. Ron spent his working career in the printing industry. He was a talented musician and played with various Bluegrass groups over the years. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 38 years, Cathy; sons, Drew and Derek (Kaylie); brother, Joe; granddaughter, Averie Mae; in-laws, Joe and Sue Murray; brothers-in-law, Mike (Tina) Murray and Tom (Sharie) Murray; and numerous nieces and nephews. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Rocky and Keith, nephew Chad. The family will receive guests on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 5-8p.m. at Newcomer-SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway in Grove City. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: The . To leave condolences for Ron's Family, please visit: www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 14, 2020
