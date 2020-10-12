Avery, Ronald
1970 - 2020
Ronald Gene Avery, age 49. Sunrise December 11, 1970 and Sunset October 9, 2020. Private Visitation 1PM and Memorial Service 2PM Thursday, October 15, 2020 at COP East, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. Mask and Social Distancing are required. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. LIVINGSTON AVE. To stream the service, read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The AVERY Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com