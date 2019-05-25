The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Ronald B. Davis Obituary
Davis, Ronald B.
1938 - 2019
Ronald B. Davis, age 81, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019. He was born on April 11, 1938 to the late Bernard and Gladys Davis. Ron attended Worthington Schools until his senior year, where he ended up graduating from North High School. After high school he attended OSU and Otterbein. He served in the Ohio Air National Guard and was deployed in Etain, France during the Berlin Crisis. Ron spent the majority of his career as a swimming pool contractor in central Ohio. Ron was an avid volunteer at YMCA Camp Willson, Indian Guides and Hilltop Y's Men's Club. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family and his dogs, fishing, wood working and restoring his 1907 Ford Model S. Ron will be deeply missed by his loving wife Jan Davis of Marysville; sons Ron (GG) Davis of Carlsbad, CA, Dave (Jeanette) Davis of Rushsylvania, OH, Steve (Charlotte) Davis of Galena; grandchildren Nick, Samantha, Ryan, Jessica and Max Davis; sister Babette Davis of Columbus. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Honor Flight of Columbus, 2233 North Bank Drive, Columbus, Ohio 43220 and COPD Clinic Memorial Hospital of Marysville, 500 London Ave., Marysville, Ohio 43040. Family will receive friends from 3-7pm on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL, 6699 N. High St., Worthington, Ohio 43085, where a Funeral Service will be held at 10am Thursday, May 30, 2019 with Burial at Wesley Chapel Cemetery. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 26, 2019
