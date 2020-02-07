|
|
Baker, Ronald
age 85, passed away on February 7, 2020 at Mount Carmel East. He was born May 5, 1934 in Ford City, Pennsylvania to Merle D. and Louetta (Sprang) Baker. Ron served in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years as a Supervisor Cook. He is also a Vietnam Veteran. Ron has been a member of Masonic Lodge, Lockbourne 232, since 1961 as well as the Scottish Rite Valley of Columbus. In his free time he would drag race at Kirkersville National Trials and ride motorcycles. Surviving Ron are his children, Paula "Vonnie" Riser, and Robert S. Baker; brother, Kenneth Baker; sisters, Dessie Baker and Margie Baker; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Ethel Jane (Rupert) Baker, daughter Joanne Baker, sons David A. Baker and Brian E. Baker and brother Merle R. Baker. Friends and family may call from 4-7p.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020 at DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, OH. The funeral service will be held at 10a.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Franklin Hills Cemetery with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Ron's memory to the , www.alz.org/centralohio. Online condolences can be made at www.spencefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 9, 2020