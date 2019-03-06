|
|
Barnhart, Ronald
1963 - 2019
Richard Ronald Barnhart II, age 55, of Delaware, died Tuesday, March 5, 2019. He was born August 21, 1963 in Columbus to Terry Ann (Crawford) and Richard Ronald Barnhart. He worked as a draftsman at Korda Nemeth Engineering. He graduated from Tolls Vocational School and enjoyed fishing and traveling. He is survived by his mother, Terry Aston; step-father, Chuck Aston, both of Richwood; children, Ronnie Barnhart III of Columbus, Stephen Barnhart of Columbus and Nichole (Darren) Barton of TN.; grandchildren, Richard Ronald "Ronnie" Barnhart IV, "Liam" James Barnhart, Sophia, Emerson, Brooks And Eleanor Barton all of TN.; uncle, Jeff (Marla) Barnhart; aunt, Janice (Jim) Skinner; special friends: Stephanie Culler, Brettney, Joe and Tracy Bullis, Ken, Saige and Phyllis Wallace. Special thanks to Schreiners, Easter Seals and the Whole staff at Reflektions LTD. He was preceded in death by brother Donald Barnhart and father Richard Barnhart. Visitation will be Friday, March 8, 2019 at the Robinson Funeral Home, 32 W. Winter St., Delaware, Ohio 43015 from 10-A.M-12Noon. Burial will take place at a later date in Dublin Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.robinsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2019