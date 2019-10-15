Home

Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
614-891-1414
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Central College Presbyterian Church
Westerville, OH
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Central College Presbyterian Church
Westerville, OH
More Obituaries for Ronald Barrett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Barrett


1949 - 2019
Ronald Barrett Obituary
Barrett, Ronald
1949 - 2019
Ronald William Barrett, 70, of Westerville, died on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Ron was born March 4, 1949, in Columbus, Ohio to John and Louise (Burnham) Barrett. He spent most of his early life in Greenhills, Ohio, and he graduated from Delaware Hayes High School. He and Carol Morrow were married on June 18, 1972, in Oxford, Ohio and made their home in Westerville, where they raised their children, Peter and Megan. After graduating from Miami University in 1971, Ron began his career at Ohio National Bank. He later earned an MBA through the University of Dayton. His banking career included positions in retail branch management, and then he moved into several areas in corporate banking, including operations and treasury management. He retired as a vice president from PNC Bank in 2007. Ron was active at Central College Presbyterian Church, serving terms as a trustee and as an elder. He was president of the Central College Church Foundation. He also was a member of the Central College Christian Academy Board of Trustees. In addition to his service at his church, he was a former president of the Westerville Library Foundation. Ron enjoyed golf, travel, family time and his friendships from all walks of life. He had a joke for every situation or occasion, and always had a smile for everyone. Ron is survived by his wife of 47 years, Carol; daughter, Megan Bulow (Bob), their children, Noah and Will; sister, Pat (Craig) Johnson of Frisco, Texas; brother, Tom (Margee Heintzelman) Barrett of Delaware, Ohio; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and son Peter. Visitation will be from 6-9p.m. on Thursday, October 17, at MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville. Funeral Services will be 11a.m. October 18 at Central College Presbyterian Church, Westerville, where family will receive visitors at 10a.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at the Blendon Central Cemetery, Westerville. Memorial contributions may be made to the Central College Church Foundation Peter Barrett Scholarship Fund, 975 S. Sunbury Road, Westerville, Ohio 43081 or to the Westerville Library Foundation Dolly Parton's Imagination Library (126 S. State Street, Westerville, Ohio 43081). Condolences may be left at www.morelandfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 16, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
