Baughman, Ronald
1938 - 2019
Ronald L. Baughman, age 81, of Canal Winchester, passed to be with the Lord on August 8, 2019. Preceded in death by father Harold, mother Katherine and sister Sandra Brownlee. Ron is survived by his wife of 59 years, Carole; son, Steve (Cheryl); his grandchildren, Jill (Mark) Byrum, Eric and Keri (Freddy); and the joy of his recent life, great granddaughters, Emilia and Cora Bryum; sisters, Margaret, Janet, and Nancy; brother, Robert. Ron was a long time member of Southgate Potter Lodge #782 and served in the Army National Guard. Ronnie retired from Lucent Tech. After retirement he was employed at Westchester Golf Club and was blessed with so many friends. At Ron's request, no services will be held. For those who wish, donations may be made to Mount Carmel Hospice.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 11, 2019