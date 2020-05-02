Ronald Cornett
1941 - 2020
Ronald R. Cornett, age 78, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Scioto Community Care Center in Columbus, OH. Served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, and enjoyed Civil War reenacting. Ronnie is survived by wife of 55 years, Sharon; children, Dean (Hue) Cornett, Larry Cornett, Cindy (Bob) Hill, Michael (Brenda) Cornett, and Rex Cornett; grandchildren, Adam (Danielle) Hill, Emily Hill, Shane Cornett, Jack Cornett; great grandson, Jacob Hill; brother, Daniel Mehlman; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Friends and family are encouraged to view the funeral service via webcast on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. It can be reached by following the video link at www.orwoodyard.com, which will be posted 5- 10 minutes before the start of the service. Pastor Jay Lucas officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Cemetery, Galloway, OH. Arrangements by the O.R. Woodyard Co.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 2 to May 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
6
Funeral service
11:00 AM
MAY
6
Interment
Sunset Cemetery,
Funeral services provided by
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home
2990 Bethel Road
Columbus, OH 43220
(614) 221-7746
