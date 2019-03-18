|
Dickerson, Ronald
1952 - 2019
Ronald "Candy" "Red" Dickerson, age 66. Sunrise December 26, 1952 and Sunset March 17, 2019. Visitation 11am and Funeral 12pm Monday, March 25, 2019 at MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd). Interment at Green Lawn Cemetery. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The DICKERSON Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 23, 2019