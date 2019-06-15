Close, Ronald E.

1931 - 2019

Ronald E. Close, age 88, passed away on June 15, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 4, 1931 in Harrisburg, PA to the late Roy and Edna (Franks) Close. He was a loving Husband, Father and Papa who will be dearly missed by all of his family and friends. Ronnie proudly served with the U.S Coast Guard during the Korean War. He worked in the railroad industry for 41 years. He started his railroad career working for the Pennsylvania Railroad which became the Penn Central Railroad and eventually Conrail. He retired in 1990. Ronnie enjoyed camping and was a member of the Northern Stars camping club for many years. He was an avid golfer organizing a yearly outing in his beloved Myrtle Beach, SC. Along with his parents, Ronnie is preceded in death by his grandson, Ronald Close and great-grandchildren, Liam Esterly and Bailey Schiefelbein. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years with, Lois "Sally" (Williams) Close; son Ronald (Cindy) Close, Jr.; daughter Cindy Beal; grandchildren Cristy (Anthony) Seely, Erica (John) Esterly, Ashley Close, Todd Beal, and Trisha (Justin) Malivuk; great-grandchildren Ronald Seely, Riley Seely, Abigail Seely, Natalie Esterly, Alexander Esterly, Baylor Schiefelbein, Ryan Beal, Brian Beal, Barrett Malivuk, and Claire Malivuk; great-great granddaughter Maycee Beal. He is also survived by his sister, Linda (Richard) Lupton and many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 5 – 8 PM at the SCHOEDINGER NORTH Chapel, 5554 Karl Road, where a Funeral Service will also be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 11 AM. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Visit www.schoedinger.com to extend condolences to Ronald's family. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary