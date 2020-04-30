Conrad, Ronald E.
1939 - 2020
Ronald E. Conrad, passed away unexpectedly on April 27, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents Harold and Mary (Vickers) Conrad, and his beloved wife Debby Conrad. He is survived by his loving daughters, Kimberly (Michael) Thomas, Cassandra (Howard) Gourley, and Misti Martin-Fuller; brother, Richard (Susie) Conrad; grandchildren, Abbie (Christopher) Brewer, Jackson (Lyndsey) Thomas, Mia Martin-Fuller, Xavier Martin-Fuller, Luke (Hannah) Gourley, Anna (John) Gourley; great grandchildren, Lincoln Elliot and Calloway Rose Brewer, and Wren Marie Gourley; as well as his devoted first wife and best friend, Vicki Lombardi; and his best four-legged friend and constant companion, Elvis. Ron was an adoring husband, loving father, papaw, and brother as well as a loyal friend and neighbor. ARRANGEMENTS ENTRUSTED TO SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL. A celebration of life will be announced at a later time. The family has asked that donations in Ronald's memory be made to your local humane society or The National Military Family Association. Visit www.schoedinger.com for full obituary details.
1939 - 2020
Ronald E. Conrad, passed away unexpectedly on April 27, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents Harold and Mary (Vickers) Conrad, and his beloved wife Debby Conrad. He is survived by his loving daughters, Kimberly (Michael) Thomas, Cassandra (Howard) Gourley, and Misti Martin-Fuller; brother, Richard (Susie) Conrad; grandchildren, Abbie (Christopher) Brewer, Jackson (Lyndsey) Thomas, Mia Martin-Fuller, Xavier Martin-Fuller, Luke (Hannah) Gourley, Anna (John) Gourley; great grandchildren, Lincoln Elliot and Calloway Rose Brewer, and Wren Marie Gourley; as well as his devoted first wife and best friend, Vicki Lombardi; and his best four-legged friend and constant companion, Elvis. Ron was an adoring husband, loving father, papaw, and brother as well as a loyal friend and neighbor. ARRANGEMENTS ENTRUSTED TO SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL. A celebration of life will be announced at a later time. The family has asked that donations in Ronald's memory be made to your local humane society or The National Military Family Association. Visit www.schoedinger.com for full obituary details.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2020.