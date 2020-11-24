1/1
Ronald E. Lane
1948 - 2020
Ronald Edward Lane, affectionately known to family and friends as Eddy, passed away unexpectedly after a short illness at OSU Wexner Medical Center on November 16, 2020. He was seventy-two years of age and born on September 7, 1948 to Loretta and Roscoe Lane in Point Pleasant, West Virginia. Eddy moved with his parents and brother to Columbus, Ohio and attended elementary school. Following graduation from Linden McKinley High School in 1967, Eddy served in the U.S. Army from 1969 to 1972 and was stationed in Heidelberg, Germany. In keeping with his love of cars, his duties included chauffeuring a Colonial about Heidelberg. He received the National Defense Service Medal upon his discharge. At Ohio State University, Eddy received a degree in Computer Science. His degree served him well as an IT specialist for Ross Perot who kept offices in the Lazarus building. He also worked side by side with his brother in residential home construction. Prior to retiring from the Ohio State Department of Taxation, Eddy was employed by Sterling Commerce of Dublin Ohio. Eddy was a voracious reader and enjoyed concerts, theatre, festivals and The Ohio State Fair. His love of travel took him to many places across America as well as the Caribbean. He loved to putter about Westerville in his 1929 Ford Model A as much as he reveled in the open road on his Harley Davidson Low Rider. He was frequently present at the pool table and chessboard. Eddy is preceded in death by his father Roscoe Lane, his mother Loretta Pearl (Fridley) Lane and his beloved dog Coco. He is survived by his loving partner, Linda Zimmerman; his brother, Larry (Jeri Missory) Lane; as well as his nephews, Tyson Lane, Sean Lane, Lakota Lane; and his nieces, Kelly Lane and Wren Lane; and his grand nephew and niece, Zander Lane and Julia Lane. The family will hold a private graveside service at Blendon Township Central Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite animal charity in his name.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 24 to Nov. 29, 2020.
