Lippert, Ronald E.

1933 - 2020

Ronald E. Lippert, 87, of Nashport, Ohio died Wednesday morning, October 14, 2020 at Bellaire at Devonshire Care Center in Scott Depot, West Virginia. Born June 16, 1933 in Columbus, Ohio he was a son of the late Albert and Mildred (Fishbaugh) Lippert and was a 1951 graduate of Mifflin High School. Mr. Lippert was retired from Western Electric Company where he was a machinist for 31 years. He was a member of Pataskala Lodge #404, F&AM, the Scottish Rite Valley of Columbus and a member of the Mifflin Township Fire Department for many years. Ronald enjoyed square dancing, yard sales, old cars and was very passionate about fishing. Surviving are two sons, Marc (Cathy) Lippert of Hurricane, West Virginia and Douglas (Patti) Lippert of Bradenton, Florida; one daughter, Brenda Lippert of Crofton, Maryland; a stepdaughter, Becky (Bill) Wolford of Frazeysburg and two step sons, Mike (Carolyn) Ashcraft of Frazeysburg and Lou (Karen) Ashcraft of Perryton, Ohio. Also surviving are nine grandchildren; eighteen great grandchildren; eight step grandchildren; thirteen step great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Lucy (Hindel) Lippert whom he married January 27, 1979 and who died June 11, 2018; and a brother Raymond Lippert. Calling hours will be 4pm to 7pm Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the Frazeysburg Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 110 West Third Street. Following calling hours, Pataskala Lodge #404 will conduct Masonic services. Funeral services will be 1:00pm Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at the funeral home with Pastor Eric Cooper officiating. Burial will be in Frazeysburg Cemetery.



