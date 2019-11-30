|
Eifert, Ronald "Ron"
1934 - 2019
Ronald W. "Ron" Eifert, age 85, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born April 28, 1934 in Dayton, the son of the late Arnold and Doris (Schnabel) Eifert. He was a graduate of St. Charles Prep and the University of Dayton (Civil Engineering). Ron is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Sharon (Walker), daughters Laura (Larry) Smore and Ellen DiPaolo, son Dan (Jamie) Eifert, and preceded in death by his son John Eifert. He had six grandchildren: Stephanie (John) Adams, Lindsay and Courtney Smore, John and Mark Eifert, and Drake DiPaolo. The oldest of six, he is survived by siblings Judy (Tom) Baldacci, Susan (Jerry) Weitzel, Neil (Sharon) Eifert, Linda (Dick) Hammond, and Jeanne (Jim) Clark, and many nieces and nephews. A member of St. Michael Catholic Church for 57 years, as well as K of C, he was a devout Catholic, and dedicated husband, father and grandfather. Ron retired from Korda/Nemeth Engineering as a partner in 2009 and was involved in many professional associations. Ron coached and played softball for over 50 years, was a little league baseball coach, and umpired middle and high school baseball games into his 80's. He also enjoyed golf and gardening. Visitation will be held from 3-6PM on Sun, Dec. 1 at Schoedinger Funeral Home, 6699 N. High St, Worthington. The funeral mass will be held at 10AM on Mon, Dec. 2 at St. Michael Church, 5750 N. High Street, Worthington. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Lewis Center. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Charles, 2010 E Broad St, Columbus, 43209 or St. Michael Church. To share online condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 1, 2019