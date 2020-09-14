1/1
Ronald Ellis
Ellis, Ronald
Ronald Alexander Ellis, Sr., age 73, of Columbus, Ohio, passed peacefully in his sleep on September 11, 2020 after complications following surgery. He was born in Knoxville, Tennessee to Mose Ellis and Johnny Christine (Howell) Thornton. Preceded in death by parents, daughter LaDonna "Gigi" Ellis and grandson Alexander Christopher Ellis. He is survived by siblings, LaDonna (John) Wade, Russell Thornton and Kevin Rankin; children, Ronald Ellis, Jr., Leslie (Kai) Thompson, Beatrice (Dan) Johnson, Russell Ellis and India Ellis; as well as 24 grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren nieces and nephews.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
