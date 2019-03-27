|
|
Yuhas, Ronald F.
1933 - 2019
Ronald F. Yuhas, age 85, of Westerville, OH passed away March 26, 2019. Retired from Western Electric. U.S. Air Force veteran. Survived by his children, Johnny (Judy) Yuhas, Ronny (Janis) Yuhas and Sherry (Chip) Grimm; 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; brother, John Yuhas; several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his wife, June, daughter, Teri Marie and brother, Bob. Friends may call at the MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville Friday 6-8 p.m. where service will be held Saturday at 10:30 a.m., Dr. David Hogg, officiating. Interment Blendon Central Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2019