Ronald Foote
1947 - 2020
Ronald T. "Ron" Foote, 72, of Blacklick, passed away unexpectedly on August 2, 2020. Ron was born in Kenosha, WI on September 27, 1947 to the late Floyd Foote Dorothy (Gustafson) Umpleby. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife B. Martie Foote, in 2010, stepfather Max Umpleby and sister-in-law Cynde Taylor. He is survived by his brother, David (Mardi) Foote; brother-in-law, Tim Taylor; nieces, Samantha Wilson, Tracey (Chris) Spring, and Denise (Jason) Mitchell; as well as many cousins and close friends. Ron was a 1966 graduate of Eastmoor HS, and then attended tech school in Atlanta, GA, where he studied in audio visual, leading to many careers, the first being with WOSU TV, and then with The Ohio State Patrol film department, filming and editing training videos for 23 years. Along side these careers Ron worked for over 45 years with Niagara Massage of Columbus. Most recently Ron was a Captain of Guest Services at Nationwide Arena, where he worked to make people happy and safe at events. He was an avid golfer, and maker of margaritas, both of which led to making many friends, and earning him the nick name "Margarita Man". He had a residence in Clearwater, Florida, where he spent the winters, and enjoyed camping with friends at Apple Valley in Howard, Ohio. His other loves were NASCAR, which provided him a trip to Las Vegas when he won a National contest, his involvement in ice hockey leagues, Columbus Blue Jackets, and Ohio State sports. The family asks contributions, in lieu of flowers, be made to American Cancer Society, Alzheimer's Association, or American Red Cross. A graveside service will be held for Ron at Brown's Chapel Cemetery, Clarksburg, Ohio, on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 11:30AM. Pastor David Bubb, officiant. To leave online condolences visit www.schoedinger.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Brown's Chapel Cemetery
August 5, 2020
Ron will be missed by all his Apple Valley friends and I am sure many other friends. Ron was truly humble and a kind man. RIP Ron. We shall all have a round of "Ronarita's" in your honor!
Dean
Friend
