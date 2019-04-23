Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
614-237-2553
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald France
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald France

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ronald France Obituary
France, Ronald
1956 - 2019
Ronald Lee France, 63, of London, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at his home. Ronnie was born February 28, 1956 in Columbus, a son of the late Ervin and Susan (Wolfe) France. Ronnie was a 1974 Graduate of Linden McKinley High School, and a retired employee of The City of Columbus Division of Fleet Management. Surviving is wife, Kassie Kay (Strayer) France; sister, Marva Evans; brother, Larry (Donna) France; nieces, nephews, and cousins. Friends may call on Thursday, April 25 from 4-7pm at THE EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43227. The funeral service will be held on Friday at 12pm at The J.E. HUMPHREY FUNERAL HOME, 118 W. Walnut St., SHAWNEE, Oh with the Pastor David Edgell officiating. Friends may call on Friday from 10am until the time of the funeral service. Interment:Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville, Oh. To sign the online guest book please visit www.jehumphreyfuneralhomeshawnee.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now