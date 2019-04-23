|
France, Ronald
1956 - 2019
Ronald Lee France, 63, of London, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at his home. Ronnie was born February 28, 1956 in Columbus, a son of the late Ervin and Susan (Wolfe) France. Ronnie was a 1974 Graduate of Linden McKinley High School, and a retired employee of The City of Columbus Division of Fleet Management. Surviving is wife, Kassie Kay (Strayer) France; sister, Marva Evans; brother, Larry (Donna) France; nieces, nephews, and cousins. Friends may call on Thursday, April 25 from 4-7pm at THE EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43227. The funeral service will be held on Friday at 12pm at The J.E. HUMPHREY FUNERAL HOME, 118 W. Walnut St., SHAWNEE, Oh with the Pastor David Edgell officiating. Friends may call on Friday from 10am until the time of the funeral service. Interment:Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville, Oh. To sign the online guest book please visit www.jehumphreyfuneralhomeshawnee.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 24, 2019