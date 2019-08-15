Home

Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
550 Hill Rd. N.
Pickerington, OH 43147
614-837-7126
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
550 Hill Rd. N.
Pickerington, OH
View Map
Vigil
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
7:45 PM
DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
550 Hill Rd. N
Pickerington, OH
View Map
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
1051 Waggoner Rd
Reynoldsburg, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Franz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Franz


1942 - 2019
Ronald Franz Obituary
Franz, Ronald
1942 - 2019
Ronald Allen Franz, 76, of Pickerington, died on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Canal Winchester Rehabilitation Center, Skilled Nursing, and Assisted Living. Born on November 20, 1942 to the late Robert and Florence Franz, Ron was a 1961 graduate of South High School in Columbus. He proudly served in the Army from 1962-1965. Ron then worked for Columbia Gas for over 30 years. He was a longtime volunteer at Nationwide Children's Hospital and was a Starter/Ranger at Blacklick Woods Golf Course for 20 years. He was an avid golfer and fisherman. Ron will be remembered as a loving and kind husband, father, and grandfather. He was a true friend to all who knew him. He is survived by his wife of over 52 years, Carole Ann (Girard) Franz; children, Steven (Tammie) Franz, Julie (Timothy) Means, Kathleen (Brian) Palmer, and John (Pamela) Franz; grandchildren, Allison, Meghan, Patrick, Nicholas, Carson, Tyler, and Jack; brother, Michael Franz; sister-in-law, Karen Franz; and several nieces and nephews. Ron was preceded in death by his brother Robert Franz and his sister-in-law Patti Franz. Friends may visit from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 21 at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 550 Hill Rd. N., Pickerington, OH 43147, where a vigil service will be held at 7:45 p.m. A memorial mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 22 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 1051 Waggoner Rd., Reynoldsburg, OH 43068. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ron's memory to Mt. Carmel Hospice at www.mountcarmelhealth.com. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 18, 2019
