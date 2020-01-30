Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Funeral
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Whittington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald G. Whittington


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald G. Whittington Obituary
Whittington, Ronald G.
1935 - 2020
Ronald G. Whittington, 85, passed away on January 30, 2020. He was born on January 9, 1935 in Portsmouth, OH. Ronald taught welding and sheet metal at Paul C. Hayes Technical School. He enjoyed tinkering in the garage and using his talents to help the elderly in the community. He was preceded in death by his parents Clinton and Dorothy Whittington, sons Michael and Roger Whittington, sister Barbara Crabbe. Surviving family includes children, Cheryl (Pat) Moreland, Ron Whittington, Gary Hurwitz; sister, Betty Scott; special "daughter", Kim Nolan; grandchildren, Kristen Moreland, Brittni Moreland, Patrick (Lyndsey) Moreland, Garrett Hurwitz, Erika Hurwitz, Mikel Whittington, Theresa Whittington, Kara Galarza, Angela Jordan; several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 1-2pm Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH, where a funeral will begin at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to be sent to Doctors Hospital Cancer Services with fund # 55020 at https://foundation.ohiohealth.com/doctors/general-programs-giving. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -