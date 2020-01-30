|
Whittington, Ronald G.
1935 - 2020
Ronald G. Whittington, 85, passed away on January 30, 2020. He was born on January 9, 1935 in Portsmouth, OH. Ronald taught welding and sheet metal at Paul C. Hayes Technical School. He enjoyed tinkering in the garage and using his talents to help the elderly in the community. He was preceded in death by his parents Clinton and Dorothy Whittington, sons Michael and Roger Whittington, sister Barbara Crabbe. Surviving family includes children, Cheryl (Pat) Moreland, Ron Whittington, Gary Hurwitz; sister, Betty Scott; special "daughter", Kim Nolan; grandchildren, Kristen Moreland, Brittni Moreland, Patrick (Lyndsey) Moreland, Garrett Hurwitz, Erika Hurwitz, Mikel Whittington, Theresa Whittington, Kara Galarza, Angela Jordan; several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 1-2pm Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH, where a funeral will begin at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to be sent to Doctors Hospital Cancer Services with fund # 55020 at https://foundation.ohiohealth.com/doctors/general-programs-giving. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 31, 2020