Daehler, Ronald George
1929 - 2020
Ronald George Daehler, of Columbus, passed away August 19, 2020 at the Kobacker House at age 91. He was preceded in death by his parents George and Mildred Daehler of Cleveland, Ohio and a sister Ruth Zeller. Ron is survived by his children, John (Sharon) Daehler, Susan Brown; grandchildren, Erin, Brandon, Adam, Abbie and Andrew; sister, Carol Donovan; many nieces, nephews. Ron attended The Ohio State University, where he obtained his Bachelor's Degree and his Master's Degree in Industrial Arts Education. He was an Industrial Arts Teacher at Hastings Middle School in the Upper Arlington School District. Ron served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He also had many hobbies including traveling all over the United States in his motor home after retirement. Other hobbies included photography, gardening and woodworking. A private Service of Remembrance will be held at a later date. Visit www.fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com
