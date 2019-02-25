|
|
Guyton, Ronald Glenn
1934 - 2019
Ronald Glenn Guyton, 84, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019. He was preceded in death by parents Leo and Norma, brothers James and Bob, son Dale and grandson Nicholas. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Donna (Lowe); his children, Tim (Debbie) and Mark (Paula); grandchildren, Cassie (Shane) Carter, Katie (Sidney) Guyton, Josh Guyton, and Heather Guyton; along with 10 great-grandchildren. Ron was one of the first full-time firefighters for the Franklin Township Fire Department. Ron loved his job at Marathon Oil Company and was most proud of the 27 years he spent driving a tank truck for them. Ron received a distinguished award for having driven 2 million safe miles with Marathon and was honored to show off his award jacket whenever he could. He also was a 33 degree Mason (Westgate Masonic Lodge). Ron donated over 22 gallons of blood during his lifetime to the American Red Cross. Ron never idled during his retirement years and was often found pushing his lawnmower around the neighborhood offering his help to a neighbor in need and did the same during the winter months with his snow blower. The family would like to thank the team from Cap City Hospice for the comfort care provided to Ron. Visitation Friday, March 1, 2019 from 5-8pm at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. Funeral Service Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 12pm with additional visitation one hour prior at the Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Sunset Cemetery, Galloway, OH. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to American Red Cross. To leave a special message for the family, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019