Graham, Ronald
1940 - 2019
Ronald Eugene Graham, born May 7, 1940 in Zanesville, Ohio, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019. The only child of Harry Edward Graham and Mary Alice Curtis Graham who preceded him in death. Ron graduated from Zanesville High School in 1958. Attended Ohio State University followed by four years in the United States Air Force as an electronics technician with the 301st Bomb Wing, Strategic Air Command, stationed at Lockbourne Air Force Base (now Rickenbacker) in Columbus, Ohio and Turner Air Force Base in Albany, Georgia. Married Mary Evelyn Smedley Graham on June 13, 1964 in St. Thomas Catholic Church, Zanesville, Ohio. Mr. Graham worked for Entek IRD in Worthington, Ohio as a planner/buyer, retiring in 1998 after 30 years with the company. He was employed at Safety Solutions of Dublin, Ohio until retiring in 2005. Ron had a lifelong interest in aviation and could identify nearly any aircraft in the air, on the ground of by the engine noise. He spent his vacations many years attending air shows and visiting air museums, train shows and train museums. Ron built model planes and ships as well as an extensive 1953's village for his model train layout. Another one of Ron's hobbies was photography. He is survived by his wife, Mary; daughter, Rose Marie (Christopher) Perkins; sons, Christopher (Michele Tway) Graham and Daniel Fulton Graham; granddaughters, Julianne and Melissa Greenwalt and Olivia Rose Graham; grandson, Garrett D. Graham; great grandson, Anthony Brown; and great granddaughter, Lydia Rose Greenwalt; brother-in-law, Fulton Joseph (Susan) Smedley of Arcadia, FL; and special friend, Robert Niepert with whom he spent days going to air shows and train shows; 3 nephews, 3 nieces and many Graham cousins. Family will receive friends Thursday 6-8 pm at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026. Mass of Christian burial will be held Friday 10:30 am at St. Brendan the Navigator Catholic Church, 4475 Dublin Rd., Hilliard, OH 43026 with Celebrant Fr. Bob Penhallurick. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Brendan the Navigator Catholic Church Building Fund. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019