Ronald H. Miller
Miller, Ronald H.
Ronald H. Miller, Cincinnati, age 77, passed away November 25, 2020, beloved husband of the late Madelaine, devoted father of Deena (David) Pinales, Tamara (Ron) Ploetz, loving grandfather of Ava, Hannah and Noah Pinales, Shoshana, Lilah and Micah Ploetz. Graveside services held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Cancer Family Care would be appreciated. www.weilfuneralhome .com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.
