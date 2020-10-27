1/1
Ronald Hughes
1989 - 2020
{ "" }
Hughes, Ronald
1989 - 2020
Ronald Jamar Hughes, age 31. Sunrise January 24, 1989 and Sunset October 16, 2020. Visitation 12noon and Funeral Service 1PM Friday, October 30, 2020 at Trinity at Eastern Gate, 6389 Blacklick Eastern Rd. NW. Mask and Social Distancing are required. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The Hughes Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2020.
