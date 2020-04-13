|
|
Isbell, Ronald
1941 - 2020
Ronald W. Isbell, Sr, age 79, passed away on April 12, 2020. He was born on January 18, 1941 to the late Arthur and Betty (Archie) Isbell in Columbus, OH. He was an active Jehovah's Witness, served with the U.S. Marines, and retired after 34 years as a Parole Officer for the Department of Youth Services. Ronald is survived by his wife of 56 years Mary (English) Isbell, children Montoya (Marlon) Jackson and Ronald W. Isbell, Jr., grandchildren Kyle and Khera, great grandchildren Kylen, Janai, Jaiden and Aveda, siblings Patricia Adelekan and Wanda Isbell-Hardy. Along with his parents, Ronald is preceded in death by great grandchildren Kameron and Michael, siblings Art Jr, Richard and Michael. Per Ronald's wishes a cremation will take place at Newcomer Funeral Home. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 18, 2020