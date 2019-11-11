|
|
Casserly, Ronald J.
1940 - 2019
Ronald J. Casserly, 79, of Gahanna, Ohio, passed away November 10, 2019. He was born June 16, 1940 in Columbus, Ohio to William J. and Maxine (Kehrer) Casserly; also preceded in death by his brothers James and Thomas and his granddaughter Sara Jo Casserly. Ron's incredible work ethic was exemplified through his 34+ years with the Columbus Police Department, his dedication to coaching Little League baseball in Gahanna as well as serving as an Ohio Dominican University volunteer baseball coach for over 20 years. He was a friend to everyone he met and to his family he was not only larger than life, but he was their "rock". He faithfully attended all of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren's sporting events. He is survived by his loving wife, Judith "Judy" (Roderick) Casserly, whom he married on April 8, 1960; daughter, Debi (Skufca); son, Craig (Cindy) Casserly; grandchildren, John (Nicole) Ferguson V, Kelly Skufca, Matthew Skufca, Emma Casserly and Kyle Casserly; great-grandchildren, Carter Williams, Eliana Demus and Zylynn Skufca; sisters-in-law, Julia and Donna Casserly; nieces, nephews extended family and friends. Visitation will be held from 4-7pm Thursday, November 14, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST CHAPEL, where a funeral service will begin at 10:30am on Friday. Interment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Ron's memory may be made to Zangmeister Cancer Center, 3100 Plaza Properties Blvd., Columbus, OH 43219. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 12, 2019