Latz, Ronald J.
1933 - 2019
Ronald J. Latz, 86, passed away on December 5, 2019. Family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8pm on Monday December 9, 2019 at the Heart and Hope by Schoedinger Funeral Home, 3030 W Broad St., Cols, OH 43204. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10am on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church, 2165 West Broad St., Cols, OH 43223. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Lockborne, OH. To see full obituary, please visit, www.heartandhope.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 7, 2019