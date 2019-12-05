The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop Chapel
3030 West Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43204
(614) 279-8675
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Heart and Hope by Schoedinger Funeral Home
3030 W Broad St
Columbus, OH
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heart and Hope by Schoedinger Funeral Home
3030 W Broad St
Columbus, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church
2165 West Broad St.
Columbus, OH
View Map
Ronald J. Latz


1933 - 2019
Ronald J. Latz Obituary
Latz, Ronald J.
1933 - 2019
Ronald J. Latz, 86, passed away on December 5, 2019. Family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8pm on Monday December 9, 2019 at the Heart and Hope by Schoedinger Funeral Home, 3030 W Broad St., Cols, OH 43204. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10am on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church, 2165 West Broad St., Cols, OH 43223. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Lockborne, OH. To see full obituary, please visit, www.heartandhope.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 7, 2019
