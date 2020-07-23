Nemish, Ronald J.

1937 - 2020

Ronald Jon Nemish, age 82, passed away peacefully at his home on July 19, 2020 surrounded by his loving wife and family. He was born on September 14, 1937 in Columbus, Ohio to Betty Herbst and Jon Nemish. He was a loving son, husband, father of 4 and grandfather of 7. He was an active member of the Masonic Lodge, Humbolt 476, in Worthington Ohio since 1968. Ronald is preceded in death by mother Betty and beloved grandmother Grace. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Shirley; and children, Randy (Tony Riveralli), Todd (Joanie), Amy Parsons, and Ronda (Tim) Watts; grandchildren, Justin, Madison, Aaron, Benjamin, Eve, Dylan and Quinten. Ronnie, Dad, Dr. Nemo, the Great Granaldo, and pawpaw will be remembered for his quick whit, ornery personality, and contagious smile. He was a genuinely loving and kind hearted soul. Earning his "kid of the day" was an award all strived to achieve. Words will never be able to express the hole he left in our hearts. He was truly, truly loved by all who knew him and will be deeply missed. A private family viewing will be held at Newcomer Southwest Chapel. Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside memorial service on August 8, 2020 at 11am at Glenn Rest Memorial Estate, 8029 E. Main St., Columbus, Ohio.



