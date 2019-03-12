|
|
Oliver, Ronald J
1941 - 2019
Ronald J. Oliver, age 78, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Retired from Millwright Local 1090 and Atlas Industrial Contractors. He was an avid golfer, boater, fisherman and enjoyed splitting his time between Lake Erie, Columbus and Florida. Preceded in death by his parents and 2 brothers. Survived by wife of 60 years, Marie; son, Ronald II (Shelly) Oliver; grandsons, Ronald III, Ryan, Reece and Reed Oliver; special niece, Marie A. (Doug) Gray; great niece, Katelyn Gray. Visitation will be Thursday, March 14 from 5-8 pm at the MYERS-WOODYARD FUNERAL HOME, 587 Main Street in Groveport, where the funeral service will be Friday at 10:30 am. Share at www.orwoodyard.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 13, 2019