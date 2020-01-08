|
|
Kaplansky, Ronald
1944 - 2020
Ronald J. Kaplansky, age 75, passed away on January 8, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents Albert and Lillian Kaplansky. Survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Judith Kaplansky; son, David (Monique) Kaplansky; daughter, Caryn (Matthew) Pace; brother, Rabbi Howard (Susan) Kaplansky; grandchildren, Colette, Lucie and Charles Kaplansky and Lily and Myles Pace; father-in-law, Arnold Shapiro; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was a devoted husband, father, brother and grandfather. Ron founded The Kaplansky Foot and Ankle Centers and has practiced Podiatry for 35 years. He is well respected as the first Podiatrist to serve as the President of the Ohio State Medical Board. Funeral services will be held at 11am on Friday, January 10 at Epstein Memorial Chapel, 3232 E. Main St. Interment will follow at New Temple Israel Cemetery. Shiva will be observed at the Kaplansky residence on Friday following interment and Saturday from 5-7pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ron's memory to The Jewish Community Center www.columbusjcc.org or Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2020