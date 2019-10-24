Home

Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
650 West Waterloo Street
Canal Winchester, OH 43110
614-837-7126
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
650 West Waterloo Street
Canal Winchester, OH 43110
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
6:00 PM
Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
650 West Waterloo Street
Canal Winchester, OH 43110
Ronald Klein


1928 - 2019
Ronald Klein Obituary
Klein, Ronald
1928 - 2019
Ronald Floyd Klein, age 91, of Gahanna, Ohio, climbed to the top of the hill on Saturday, October 19, 2019, where he joins his beloved wife of 68 years, Betty Klein. He was the son of the late William and Blanche Klein of Columbus, Ohio. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, served on the church councils of Peace Free Lutheran Church of Canal Winchester and Obetz Zion Lutheran Church, and exemplified Christian love. He was always willing to teach the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Ron was also a lifelong fan of the St. Louis Cardinals. He will be dearly missed. A graduate of the Groveport-Madison High School class of 1946, with his keen sense of effective marketing and artistic ability, Ron worked in the advertising department for the Columbus Dispatch for many years. Ron is survived by sons, Dana (Joanne) and Brian (Cynthia) Klein; grandchildren, Phillipp (Linlee), Mitchell (Rachel) and Stephanie Klein; and great grandsons, Elias, Emmett and Brighton Klein. A celebration of life will be held from 4-6pm on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 West Waterloo Street, Canal Winchester, OH 43110 with a memorial service to follow at 6pm. Online condolences may be found at www.spencefuneralhome.com Interment will occur in a private service at a vault of the mausoleum at Franklin Hills Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ron's memory to Peace Free Lutheran Church, 28 Elm Street, Canal Winchester, OH 43110, or to Abiding Word Ministries, P.O. Box 411479, Melbourne, FL 32941. Count the blessings, one by one, and give thanks to the Lord.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 27, 2019
