Suttles, Ronald L.
Ronald L. Suttles, age 58, of Hilliard, Ohio, died peacefully in his sleep at home on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Ron was Chief of Employer Services for the State of Ohio, Bureau of Worker's Compensation. He is survived by his wife, Pamela; and daughters, Michelle and Angela. Family will receive friends from 3-7p.m. MONDAY, AUGUST 19, 2019 at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich Street, Hilliard, OH 43026, (614)-876-1722, where his Funeral Service will follow the visitation hours and begin at 7p.m. MONDAY. A complete obituary will appear in the Sunday edition of the Columbus Dispatch. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to send condolences to the Suttles Family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 17, 2019