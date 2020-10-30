1/
Ronald Leasure
1935 - 2020
Ronald L. Leasure, 85, of Dalzell, SC, formerly of Canal Winchester, OH died October 27, 2020 at Kershaw Health Medical Center, Camden, SC. He was born October 5, 1935 in Washington Court House, OH to William Edward and Medline A (Clay) Leasure. He had twelve brothers and sisters. He attended school in Washington C.H. In 1955, he married Sharon Appler, who predeceased him on April 8, 2016. The couple had two children a son, Randy (Linda) Leasure, of Dalzell, SC, with whom he lived with since 2017, and a daughter, Terry (Jay) Hopkins, whom the couple adopted and who predeceased him on April 3, 2017. Ronald retired as a custodian from Groveport school system. He was a skilled wood worker. He and his wife traveled extensively after his retirement. Ronald is also survived by his loving grandchildren; Bill Leasure, Jim (Lovina) Leasure, Bob (Denise) Leasure, Candace Farrow and Tina Delmondo, as well as 11 great-grandchildren. He is sadly missed by everyone who knew him. Visitation will be Friday, November 6, from 10am-12pm with the funeral to follow immediately after. He will be buried next to his wife at Franklin Hills Memory Garden in Lithopolis. Masks must be worn to attend per funeral home policy. Obituary written by family. Arrangements by DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, OH 43110.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME
NOV
6
Funeral
DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME
