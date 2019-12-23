|
Reisinger, Ronald Lee
1938 - 2019
Ronald Lee Reisinger, age 81, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019 at his residence. He was a lifelong resident of Columbus, OH, and a graduate of South H.S. He is also a former member of IBEW #683 and operated R.L. Reisinger Co. He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and belonged to Moose Lodge 1427 of Worthington. He is preceded in death by his parents, William Lee and Emma Barbara (Neef) Reisinger; and brothers, Joseph Donald Warner and Roger William Reisinger. He is survived by wife of 61 years, Bernadine Mary (Reeb); his fur-baby, Maggie; children, Lisa Marie (Jeff) Reschke, Bernard William (Tina) Reisinger, Beth Ann (Dan) Campbell, Emily Kathryn Reisinger; grandchildren, Whitney, Bo, Abby, Doug, Justin, Charley, Carley, Molly, Regina, and Andrew; great grandchildren, Ava, Roman, Giavanna, Ronich, Maura, Logan, Emilia, Remington, Aleia, Danica, and Cameron; sisters-in-law, Joan (Donald) Warner, Sharon (Roger) Reisinger, Jan (Ron) Reeb, Norma (Reeb) Rose, Carol (Walter) Gray; many nieces, nephews; lifelong friends, Dr. Ralph G. Rohner Jr. and Jon Ort. Final arrangements are with the O.R. Woodyard Co. Memorial contributions are encouraged to the Boys and Girls Club of Columbus.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019