Hals, Ronald M.
1926 - 2019
The Reverend Dr. Ronald M. Hals, born on September 4, 1926, passed away on Saturday, February 23, at Wesley Ridge. He was professor emeritus of Trinity Lutheran Seminary where he served for over 30 years as a professor of Old Testament theology. Ron was the first non-Jewish graduate from Hebrew Union College in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was beloved by a great many of his students. In his retirement he provided continuing education to many pastors around the country. Ron was easily recognizable by his signature beret. He was preceded in death by his parents Rolf and Doris Hals and his wife Laura (Fahrenolz). He is survived by sons, Eric (Betty) and Gary (Pam); five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at Redeemer Lutheran Church on Sunday, March 3, after the 11 am service a light lunch will be provided. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lutheran World Relief.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 26 to Mar. 2, 2019