Maier, Ronald
Ronald Maier, age 85, of Hilliard, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Graduate of Grove City High School. Ronald was an avid Buckeye fan and played softball until he was age 76. He enjoyed volunteering for sporting events for little league baseball and football. Preceded in death by first wife Melba and son-in-law Mike O'Flaherty. Survived by loving wife, Sue; children, Steve (Robyn) Maier, Mark (Cindy) Maier, Andy (Karen) Maier and Mimi O'Flaherty; grandchildren, Kelsey, Katie and Tyler; great grandchildren, Brooklyn and Jackson. Family will receive friends Sunday 3-4 pm at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026, where funeral service will follow at 4 pm. A graveside service will be held 11 am Monday at Sunset Cemetery, 6959 West Broad St., Galloway, OH 43119. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 1379 Dublin Rd., Columbus, OH 43215. The family requests that everyone wear Buckeye entire for Ronald's services. www.tiddfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 30, 2019