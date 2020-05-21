Ronald Marquardt
1936 - 2020
Marquardt, Ronald
1936 - 2020
Ronald Marquardt, age 84, of Westerville, passed away on May 16, 2020 at Danbury Assisted Living. He was born on February 15, 1936 in Bloomer, WI. Ron is survived by his loving children, Roxanne Sullivan, Randy (Cristi) Marquardt, Rena (Steve) Wellman, Rhonda Cowgill and Rory (Lisa) Marquardt; 8 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his loving wife Shirley, 1 grandson, a brother and son-in-law. Ron was known for being a devoted family man, always having a smile on his face, and retiring from Sears after 40+ years. Due to Covid-19, the family will be delaying a celebration of life. Memorial contributions may be directed to Alzheimer's Association Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Rd., Columbus, OH 43215. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 21 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

