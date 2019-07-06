|
Maynard, Ronald
1944 - 2019
Ronald "Ron" Carl Maynard, age 75, of Canal Winchester, quietly passed away at home surrounded by his loving wife and family on Thursday, July 4, 2019, after a five year battle with dementia. He was the son of the late Gerald Carl Maynard and Virginia Fern Tracht. He is also preceded in death by his daughter, Kristy Lynn Maynard, his sister, Bonnie Maynard Callahan. Ron was a 1962 graduate of Marion Harding High School and attended Franklin University. Ron is survived by his devoted wife of 36 years, Paulette Sotile LeBlanc Maynard; children, David Maynard, Martin P. LeBlanc II (Bridget), Malana Pearl LeBlanc (Ryan Graham), and Meghan Michelle Maynard Runck (Marc); 15 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. The family wishes to express their deep appreciation and sincerely thank the staff at the Chalmers P. Wylie Ambulatory Care Center in Columbus, OH, and Dr. Grace Ukairo and staff at Mt. Carmel Hospice and Palliative Care. A memorial mass will be held at St. John XXIII Catholic Church in Canal Winchester, OH at a later date.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 7, 2019