McCarty, Ronald1948 - 2020Ronald D. McCarty, 72, passed away Nov. 30, 2020. He was preceded in death by parents Willard and Norma McCarty, wife Mary McCarty, twin brother Donald McCarty, grandson Melvin Jr. Ron is survived by children, Melvin (Annie) Poling, Wendy (Evans) Woodson, and Paul Selby; grandchildren, Olivia, Dylan, Melia, Michael, Noah, Antwuan, Tyler, Devan, Dakota, and Charli; great-grandchildren, Kingslee and Gianna; sister, Cheryl Motz. Ron served our country during Vietnam in the Army. He liked to play Texas Hold'em. Visitation Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 from 3-5pm at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. Masks are required for attendance. For more visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com