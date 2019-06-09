Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graumlich & Son
1351 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
614-444-7854
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
3:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Graumlich & Son
1351 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Graumlich & Son
1351 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Green Lawn Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald McKnight
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald McKnight


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ronald McKnight Obituary
McKnight, Ronald
1946 - 2019
Ronald A (Bucky) "Pops" McKnight, age 73 passed away on June 8, 2019, at his residence. Born May 14, 1946, in Ashland, KY to Ernest and Opal McKnight. Retired from Buckeye Steel Castings. U.S. Arry Vietnam Veteran. Ron enjoyed every moment of watching his grandchildren grow up, play ball and wrestle. He also loved playing slots at the casino with his wife. Survived by wife of 44 years of marriage, Sharon; sons, Ronald "Keith" (Amanda) and David (Marcy); his pride and joy, his 3 grandchildren, Kyle, Kyleigh, and Cash; siblings: Donna, Sissy, Kathy, Jimmy, Yvonne, Jonnell, Dewanna, Harold and sister-in-law Ailene. Preceded in death by brother Fred "Bud"; 2 infant sisters, and granddaughter Kyleigh Erin. Family will receive friends, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St., where service will be held Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at 11 a.m.,entombment with military honors to follow at Green Lawn Cemetery. To sign and view Ron's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now