McKnight, Ronald
1946 - 2019
Ronald A (Bucky) "Pops" McKnight, age 73 passed away on June 8, 2019, at his residence. Born May 14, 1946, in Ashland, KY to Ernest and Opal McKnight. Retired from Buckeye Steel Castings. U.S. Arry Vietnam Veteran. Ron enjoyed every moment of watching his grandchildren grow up, play ball and wrestle. He also loved playing slots at the casino with his wife. Survived by wife of 44 years of marriage, Sharon; sons, Ronald "Keith" (Amanda) and David (Marcy); his pride and joy, his 3 grandchildren, Kyle, Kyleigh, and Cash; siblings: Donna, Sissy, Kathy, Jimmy, Yvonne, Jonnell, Dewanna, Harold and sister-in-law Ailene. Preceded in death by brother Fred "Bud"; 2 infant sisters, and granddaughter Kyleigh Erin. Family will receive friends, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St., where service will be held Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at 11 a.m.,entombment with military honors to follow at Green Lawn Cemetery. To sign and view Ron's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 10, 2019