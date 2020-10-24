Milburn, Ronald
1938 - 2020
Ronald LeRoy Milburn, born November 21, 1938 to John and Rose Milburn in Columbus, Ohio died October 23, 2020. Ron passed from this life Friday to join his wife of 62 years Linda C (Hatfield) Milburn. Ron was preceded in death by his wife Linda (Hatfield Milburn), father John William Milburn III, mother Rose Marie (DiGioia) Milburn, brother James L, sister Cynthia, son Ronald L Milburn Jr and granddaughter Cynthia Voit. Ron graduated from the old Jackson High School in Pickaway County in 1957. He was a 3 sport Letterman in football, basketball and baseball. After graduating high school Ron joined the Ohio Army National Guard serving 13 years where he attained the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 2. Ron and Linda were married April 18, 1958 and are survived by their children, Lisa (Mike) Voit, Chris (Anita) , Michael, Michelle Shull and Jeri Lynn. He is survived by 14 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Ron was very active in his children's lives from his time at S.I.L.L (Southern Independent Little League) to his time with the Walnut Heights Youth Athletic Association serving as a baseball coach and board member. Ron spent many years in the service station industry as a consultant to the many central Ohio independent owners before purchasing his own station, Northland Car Wash (Shell) on Morse Rd. Ron was all about customer service and he instilled that in his kids and employees over the years. Ron served as a board member of the Central Ohio Gasoline Dealers Association as well as the Vice President and President during some turbulent times in the gasoline industry. He was instrumental in putting together the Ohio Gasoline Dealers Association bringing together small owner operator dealers from around Ohio in the 1980's. Ron retired in 2001 but stayed active in the politics of the service station industry on the local, state and national levels and counted many local politicians among his friends. In his later years Ron was the Regional Vice President of the Associated Food and Petroleum Dealers helping to bring together those dealers in Michigan, Ohio and West Virginia. Friends received Tuesday from 5-8pm at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 1068 S. High St., where funeral service will be held 11am Wednesday. Burial St Joseph Cemetery. Reverend Randy Snyder officiating. Due to COVID-19 everyone will be required to wear an approved mask for the viewing at the request of Maeder-Quint-Tiberi. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com