Mills, Ronald
1956 - 2020
Ronald Eugene Mills Sr., age 63. Sunrise October 31, 1956 and Sunset June 24, 2020. Visitation 10AM and Funeral Service 11AM Friday, July 3, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH 2500 Cleveland Ave. Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. To stream the service, read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The MILLS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.