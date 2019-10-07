|
Oldendick, Ronald
1989 - 2019
Ronald Edward Oldendick, died Friday, September 20, 2019, at OSU's Wexner Medical Center, the victim of a homicide. Ronny was born in Lima, Ohio, on August 19, 1989. Shortly before his third birthday, he found his Forever Family: father, Lee Oldendick; mother, Helen Kendrick; and sisters, Elisabeth and Natalie. The family moved from Bucyrus, Ohio, to West Chester, Ohio, in 1998. Ronny had been a resident of the Columbus, Ohio area for more than a decade. Ronny attended schools in Bucyrus, West Chester, and Fairfield County, Ohio. He was known for his sense of humor, his love of family, and his athletic ability. He played football with the Columbus Gladiators, where he was named Most Improved flag football player for 2016, and was a member of the Special Olympics Gladiators basketball team the same year. Ronny enjoyed cooking, playing basketball with friends, video games, and rooting for the Cincinnati Bengals. Ronny was preceded in death by an infant brother Michael Oldendick, his grandparents Virginia and Paul Oldendick and Margaret and John J. Kendrick, as well as an aunt Kathleen Kendrick, and three uncles Tom Oldendick, David Morgan and David Schloss. He is survived by his parents; his sisters and their husbands; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; and his special friend, LaKenya Renee Turner. Cremation arrangements were made through Shaw-Davis Funeral Home. Ronny's family will hold a "Remembering Ronny" memorial and open house on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 11a.m.-2p.m. at the Terrace Park Community House, 428 Elm Avenue, Terrace Park, Ohio. Guests are encouraged to wear colorful, casual clothing and bring with them photos and memories of Ronny. Donations may be made to the Special Olympics Ohio or the . www.shaw-davis.com
