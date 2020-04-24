|
|
Patterson, Ronald
Ronald Earl Patterson, age 82, of Millersburg, Ohio known as Husband, Father "Daddy-o" and Poppy departed this Earth on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Aultman Compassionate Care Center, Canton, Ohio. Ron was born July 31, 1937 and was the son of Roy and Nellie (Bechtol) Patterson. He grew up on his parents farm in Clark, Ohio located just south of Millersburg, Ohio. On March 4, 1956 he married "his special angle" Helen Wolgamot and she preceded him in death, January 5, 2020. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Alexander Funeral Home, Millersburg, Ohio with Pastor James Butler officiating. Burial will take place in Nashville Cemetery, Nashville, Ohio. Friends may call from 10a.m.-1p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, we will only allow 10 people to filter through our building at one time. Those wishing to share a memory or make online condolences may do so by visiting www.alexanderfhinc.com. Family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Holmes County Historical Society. Ron was a faithful husband, father and a follower of Jesus Christ. He attended Amazing Grace Baptist Temple in Millersburg. In 1999, Ron retired from NBC channel 4 in Columbus, Ohio as assistant chief engineer with over 30 years of employment. After retirement he moved back to the family farm where he grew up where Ron and his wife, Helen built their dream home. Ron enjoyed electronics, and was an avid hunter. Some of his hunting trips took him to Canada where he shot his first bear. Ron was preceded in death by his wife of almost 64 year Helen (Wolgamot) Patterson and his siblings Al, Don, Marjorie and Bernice. Ron and Helen had three children, Ricky Lee (Lorli) Patterson of Marysville, Ohio, Leann (Tony) Spencer of Hilliard, Ohio and Rhonda Eileen Patterson of Columbus, Ohio; four grandchildren, Anthony (Autumn) Spencer, Ronnie (Jessie) Patterson, Lia Patterson (Brandon Flagg), and Paris Patterson; and four great grandchildren, MiKayla Evans, Katie Spencer, Emily Patterson and Danny Patterson. He is also survived by 2 brothers, Dean Patterson and Herb (Norita) Patterson.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 25, 2020