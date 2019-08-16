|
Price, Ronald
Ronald L. "Ronnie" Price, 72, of Baltimore, Ohio, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019 at the Ohio Veteran's Home in Georgetown, Ohio. His wife, Mary Hart, survives. Mr. Price was born January 21, 1947 in West Portsmouth, Oh., son of the late Erman and Pauline Albrecht Price. He was a 1965 graduate of South High School in Columbus, Oh. He obtained his master's degree from Franklin University in military science. Mr. Price retired from the U.S. Army as a lieutenant-colonel after 31 years of service to his country. He had also worked for MPW Industrial Services in Hebron, Oh and W. W. Grainger. He was a life member of V.F.W. Post 1388, a life member of AMVETS Post 51, and a member of the F.O.E 2801. He was a former boxer and a lightweight golden gloves champion. He loved attending auctions. In addition to his wife, Mr. Price is survived by two daughters, Cassandra Price of Columbus, Oh and Melissa (David) Hawley of Va; a son, Lance Price of Va; a stepson, Garrett (Lacey) Fowler of Baltimore, Oh; and three sisters-in-law, Terri (Mike) Moody, Karen (Jack) Reynolds, and Susan Lockhart. He is also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and Mike Morgan. In addition to his parents, a daughter Maria Price, a stepdaughter Jennifer Hedrick, and a brother Lonnie Price, are preceded in death. A celebration of Ronnie's life will be held at 1 PM Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Buckeye Lake V.F.W. Post 1388, 3430 N Bank Rd, Millersport, Oh. Interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, Wilmington, Oh is serving the family. For more information or to leave a note of condolence visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 17, 2019