Ronald Arthur Rieser 77, passed away June 5, 2019. Preceded in death by parents Henry and Louise Rieser and brothers Joseph, Thomas, Raymond and Gregory, sisters Dorothy, Mary, Alice and Roseann. His is survived by his children - sons, Max (Anna), Michael, daughter, Janie and their mother, Lori; and grandchildren, Sebastian, Theodore and Penelope; and brothers, Larry and Michael "Mick"; and sister, Gloria; and sisters-in-law, Mona (Gregory) and Freddie (Raymond); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Ron loved his family so very much. He attended Bellows and West Mound Street Elementary Schools, Starling Jr. High and Central High School in Columbus, Ohio. Drafted, he served in the Army and became a Military Policeman stationed in Ft Mason, CA. After his discharge, he moved to Pleasanton, Ca. and joined the Oakland Police department. Realizing this was not his calling, moved to the Monterey Peninsula and prospered in the Savings and Loan business. Ron loved to sing and was one of 5 members, all from Central H.S that formed the Carians and Cordials singing group. I can hear him now with Pug Pepper, Dave Rathburn and Phil Stobart, who have also passed away --singing "I'm Ashamed" and other favorites, to all of us and particularly to Paul Perry, the surviving member of the group. Life is a fleeting moment, but memories last forever. And there are so many good ones. A celebration of Ron's life will be held at a later date. To leave the family a special message of condolence please visit www.bermudezfamilyfunerals.comlcontact-us
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from June 11 to June 12, 2019