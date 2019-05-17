|
|
Schaffner, Ronald "Ron"
1944 - 2019
Ronald Lee Schaffner, 74, of Pataskala, passed away on May 16, 2019. He was born on November 9, 1944 in Columbus, OH, to the late Homer and Florence Schaffner. Ron is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Charlene Schaffner; and son, Joe Schaffner. In addition to his parents, Ron is preceded in death by his brother Ralph Schaffner. Ron was a graduate of Whitehall Yearling High School and attended Bliss Business College. He was a licensed Master Barber and Professional Bowler. He later found his calling as a general contractor for 40 plus years, most of which were spent working alongside his son. He was an avid Classic Car Enthusiast and enjoyed going to car shows throughout the United States. He also was an avid fisherman and enjoyed many fishing trips to Canada. Ron was very supportive of his wife's passion for bicycling and accompanied her on a cross country trip and also helped her achieve her goal of riding in all fifty states. He was a very soft spoken and genuine man that will be missed dearly by his family and friends. Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 and 10am-12pm on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at KAUBER-FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, 289, S. Main St., Pataskala, OH 43062. Funeral service will begin at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. An online memorial will be available at kauberfraley.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 19, 2019